Sunny gift ideas for gardeners

Top edibles to use as gifts are chillies. There is a wide variety available, from hot to very hot. One thing to remember is that some of them can reach up to 2m tall and so are not ornamental. Also think about “berry delicious” in the form of strawberries and blueberries.

Life is a Garden has some ideas for fun-filled, sunny gifts for gardeners:

GARDEN ornaments make quirky gifts.

Trays of flowering seedlings or herbs and a bag of compost. Or pot these seedlings for instant annuals dripping with life, colour, and nutrition: Tomato, parsley and petunia; Basil, eggplant and petunia; Euphorbia (soft white) with red petunias.

POTTED selection of herbs.

Consider playing Santa with gifts of poinsettia (Christmas star) and amaryllis (Christmas flower).

POINSETTIA (Christmas star)

A GARDEN bench would be a special gift forthe gardener or grandparents.

Independent on Saturday