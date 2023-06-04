Laura Fenton For years, the “dream” kitchen has looked like nobody actually cooks in it ‒ think pristine white cabinetry, expanses of stone countertops that seemingly never get dirty and antiseptic stainless steel appliances.

In the name of renovating for resale, kitchens became austere and cold, stripped of personality and character. But change is brewing in the world of kitchen design, as cooking spaces get less, well, kitchen-y ‒ and much more interesting. Design writer Sophie Donelson, the author of the new book “Uncommon Kitchens”, has deemed this trend the “unkitchen”. When she started using the phrase in her talks and on social media, she says, “people really seized on the idea, they seemed to understand immediately what it meant ‒ and they were invigorated by it. A lot of what the unkitchen idea promises is that there could be smaller updates, looseness ‒ dare I say whimsy ‒ involved in a room that has had a lot of the joy sucked out of it”. People are leaning towards kitchens that are colourful, layered and playful, which say “these are rooms where life happens”.

Hollie Velten-Lattrell, an interior designer in Maplewood, New Jersey, who is known for her colourful and unconventional kitchens, says the pandemic may have also influenced the pivot away from “resale white” kitchens. Doorless kitchen cupboards create an impression of space while a wallpaper splashback can add colour. Picture: Bill O’Leary/ Washington Post “It really shook up our perception of self in relation to our home,” she says. “Before Covid, we just were so busy and rarely home; we related to our space differently.” Velten-Lattrell says her clients realised that life was short and unpredictable, and as a result, designed their home for themselves, rather than resale. The layered look of an unkitchen also “cleverly allows for cooking messes, collections and passions, and everyday life to unfold without detracting from the space,” says Donelson. You don’t have to keep these kitchens perfectly tidy to enjoy them.

Aiming for a looser, more lived-in kitchen style is also more sustainable because it often means working with what you’ve got instead of ripping everything out. And even if you’re saddled with white cabinets, stone counters and stainless steel appliances, you can make small changes to give the space an unkitchen look. Clever use of small spaces to add colour and whimsy to the ‘unkitchen’. Picture: Bego Eguia/Pixabay Here are tips on how to get started Bring in saturated colour Colour ‒ on walls, trim, cabinetry or even the ceiling - is a sure-fire way to banish the boring kitchen vibes. Paint the ceiling a bright yellow and add red bar stools. Or Velten-Lattrell suggests painting the moulding or doors (or both!) a bright colour for a fun accent.

Add some softness Bold, colourful textiles are another way to add personality. Try some playful curtains which can add pattern and create a homier look. Or replace some lower cabinet doors with a fabric skirt to soften a kitchen's hard edges. Make yourself smile

“There's enough drudgery in the kitchen, there can be enjoyment, too,” says designer Frances Merrill. “Put something in there that signals leisure, like art.” Paint the cabinets bright green and paper the walls with a cheerful garden-like pattern to capture the feeling of being on summer vacation. Fabric and a textured splashback add personal touches to this kitchen. Picture: Stefano Ferrario/Pixabay Rethink your backsplash

Replacing tiles is a mini-makeover that gives a fresh look without major renovation. Use an eye-catching tile or colour-blocked cement to divert attention from ho-hum white cabinets. Or install a patterned tile all the way to the ceiling to create a wallpaper-like effect. For an even more budget-friendly option, remove the old tile, skim-coat the wall, and then paint it. Replace built-ins with furniture Shake up a room full of matching, fitted cabinetry with a vintage piece of furniture, such as an antique table or workbench at the centre in lieu of an “overbuilt” island, or replace a smaller wall of built-in cabinets with a vintage storage cabinet.

Vintage or antique items give heart to the unkitchen. Pepper in antique accessories If it is impractical to bring in antique furniture, accent your space with smaller vintage pieces. Swap a ceramic crock from a big-box retailer for a vintage vase, or pick up some art at an estate sale. The more unexpected your accessories the better. Try a little lamp

Normally relegated to the living room, a table lamp, especially one with an interesting shade, instantly makes a space feel less kitchen-y and more like a place to enjoy spending time in. Swop out soulless hardware Switch knobs and pulls. Aged brass or oversized wood knobs make kitchen cabinets look more like furniture; you can leave wood knobs unfinished to contrast with the cabinet, or paint them. - The Washington Post