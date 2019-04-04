Rescued tiger Caruso is successfully adjusting to his new life at the Four Paws Big Cat sanctuary at Lionsrock, near Johannesburg.

Confirming the move, the international welfare organisation said 12-year-old Caruso was born in a German Safari Park and was traded to a circus before ending up in a rescue centre in the Netherlands, which was taken over by Four Paws in 2013 and renamed the Big Cat Centre Felida. It now functions as a special care centre for physically and mentally traumatised big cats.

According to Four Paws, when Caruso was first discovered, he was confined to a small cage and showed symptoms of stress indicating conditions of inadequate care. He underwent several surgeries to relieve severe dental pain and was given more space with a small pool, ahead of his transfer to South Africa.

Lionsrock head of animal welfare Hildegard Pirker said, “Caruso has arrived safely in South Africa and it looks like he handled the international travel well. After transporting him to Lionsrock, in only a second he got out of his transport crate and a few seconds later, Caruso took his first bath. He was released in the feeding area of his enclosure where he will be monitored. This is important during his adaptation phase where he will get used to his new surroundings and caretakers.

“After evaluation, we will decide when to release him into the big one hectare enclosure. Caruso will neighbour other tigers who were transferred in the years before him. We are extremely excited that he has arrived and to offer him more space in which to live the rest of his life,” she said.

Four Paws Big Cat expert Barbara van Genne said, “We are so proud of this brave tiger. He had a tough start in life but has developed into a friendly, playful tiger. Seeing him in Lionsrock is everything we could wish for.”