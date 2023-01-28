100% times 11 = Menzi High School matrics

Durban - The top 30 Menzi High School matriculants received laptops to start their post-school lives at a festive ceremony at the International Convention Centre, which has become an annual event. What sets Menzi apart from many township schools is that year after year it cracks a 100% pass rate, this year being the eleventh.

All 176 pupils who sat the exam at the end of last year at the uMlazi school passed. “Hard work and dedication,” proud principal Muntu Ntombela told the Independent on Saturday, spelling out her formula for success. “I have teachers who are very dedicated.”

Lulama Olulisa, who scored five distinctions, said it was always her dream to attend Menzi High. “Not everyone gets in,” she said, dressed in her light-brown and grey school uniform for one last time before enrolling at UKZN to study law. Banele Kortjaas said “discipline, hard work and team work” made Menzi High stand out.

