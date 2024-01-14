Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, January 14, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

30 authors for book fair

Joanne Joseph.

Joanne Joseph.

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban — Top South African authors including Angela Makholwa, Joanne Joseph and Nathi Olifant will take part in the inaugural iLembe Book Festival in KwaDukuza next month under the theme “Our Time, Our Stories, Our Voices”.

The literary event takes place at the Luthuli Museum in Groutville, KwaDukuza, part of the iLembe District Municipality, from February 1 to 3.

The festival will bring together more than 30 South African authors in 15 sessions and includes a poetry slam and a children’s programme. The main book festival on February 3 is packed with insightful conversations, lively debates and chats with authors.

Nathi Olifant.

The line-up includes discussions on the art of mining the past for hidden treasures, how would-be authors can get their books published, the rise of local book adaptations to television and film, popularity of crime fiction, how to pen a memoir.

On the programme are creative writing workshops on February 2, aimed at upskilling aspiring authors; and visits to local schools on February 1 to drop off books and encourage young people to read and write.

Independent booksellers can use the platform to sell books at discounted prices and there will be a special book stall for self-published authors to showcase their writing.

Food, arts and craft vendors will be on site on February 3.

Angela Makholwa.

Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalEntertainmentBig Friday ReadLong ReadWeekend Read