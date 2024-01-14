Durban — Top South African authors including Angela Makholwa, Joanne Joseph and Nathi Olifant will take part in the inaugural iLembe Book Festival in KwaDukuza next month under the theme “Our Time, Our Stories, Our Voices”. The literary event takes place at the Luthuli Museum in Groutville, KwaDukuza, part of the iLembe District Municipality, from February 1 to 3.

The festival will bring together more than 30 South African authors in 15 sessions and includes a poetry slam and a children’s programme. The main book festival on February 3 is packed with insightful conversations, lively debates and chats with authors. Nathi Olifant. The line-up includes discussions on the art of mining the past for hidden treasures, how would-be authors can get their books published, the rise of local book adaptations to television and film, popularity of crime fiction, how to pen a memoir. On the programme are creative writing workshops on February 2, aimed at upskilling aspiring authors; and visits to local schools on February 1 to drop off books and encourage young people to read and write.