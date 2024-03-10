87-year-old makes debut in the DJ rally

Durban — Eighty classic motorcycles manufactured before 1936 are heading to KwaZulu-Natal to participate in the two-day iTOO DJ Rally from Durban to Johannesburg next week. The oldest human contender is Cliff le Roux from Margate who, at 86 years and 10 months, is just marginally younger than his 1936 500cc AJS, which was originally built in England.

In addition there’s a 60-year age difference between Le Roux, who is the oldest contender, and Sasha Corlett who is the youngest at 27. Both will be taking part in the rally for the first time. Le Roux, who has an engineering background, said he was a keen motorcyclist and got his motorbike licence at the age of 16. About seven years ago he came across a “very old motorcycle” in a barn in Pretoria, which he bought and then rebuilt. “I restored this motorcycle and, having heard about the DJ, I decided I would like to ride this event on this old motorcycle that I’ve restored.

“The bike was a basket case; it was all bits and pieces and what have you. I started rebuilding it and eventually I got it running properly.” Le Roux said he had the bike validated and once it was established that it was manufactured in 1936, he decided to enter the rally. Le Roux said his “bottom” might be a bit sore by the time he arrived in Johannesburg but he was excited, albeit a bit apprehensive about the event. He said he was going to enjoy the race and hoped the motorcycle would hold up.

“Brave or silly or stupid, what would you call it? Being my first event, I have no illusions that I can win this event. I realise that and I accept that, but the comradeship, riding with like-minded motorcyclists, I think I’m really going to enjoy it”. However, he is no stranger to speed, having participated in several well-known off-road car rallies like the Trans-Kalahari race when he had a young family, thinking it would be safer than motorbikes, and he enjoyed relative success. “Unfortunately, always knocking on the door, but never really on the podium, no,” said Le Roux.

The DJ vintage motorcycle has a special place in the Corlett family, from left, Valerie, daughter Sasha and George jr. It’s where Valerie and George met for the first time. For Sasha Corlett, a doctor from Benoni, there wasn’t really a choice given that several generations of her family had participated in the DJ Rally. “It’s all tied up with memory and heritage. It’s really been quite a meaningful thing to be part of,” said Corlett. Apart from Corlett, her parents and two uncles will take part this year. She’ll be riding a 1936 BSA Blue Star which belongs to her dad.

“All I know is that 40 years ago, when my dad was 18, his father bought it in pieces and rebuilt it,” she said. The race takes place in two stages; on Friday the bikers ride from Hillcrest to Newcastle and then on Saturday they travel from Newcastle to Benoni. Corlett said the bikes were split into different speed groups based on their age and capability, and the maximum speed allowed during the race was about 80km/h.

The DJ Rally, now in its 52nd year, is a special event because that’s where her mom and dad met for the first time. Corlett’s grandfather George won the DJ in 1981, and her father George jr won twice, in 1986 and 1988. This year her dad will be riding a 1928 500cc Norton and her mom Valerie will be on a 1928 500cc BSA. The three Corletts have consecutive race numbers, with Sasha on 43, Valerie on 44 and George jr on 45.

Corlett said apart from a bit of chocolate, everyone doing the DJ had to carry a lot of tools with them so they could fix something if the bike broke down. “I think everyone’s got their own secrets that they think are the answer to winning, but I think I’ve picked up a lot from my parents in terms of being safe and being careful and being clever. “In the lead-up to this, that was the main concern that my dad was trying to drum into me: safety first.”