A Trip of Fortune for our race day

Durban - The Independent on Saturday race day opened the KZN winter racing season on Saturday with Greyville racecourse abuzz with punters eager to get in on the action and witness the build-up to the big Durban July race day. In a hugely competitive field, the feature race, the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes, was won by Trip of Fortune from the Rupert stable, trained by Candice Bass Robinson and ridden by Aldo Domeyer.

Frank Chemaly, left, IOS content creator, and Sadha Naidoo, right, chairperson of Gold Circle, present the trophy to Kevin Summerveld, Drakenstein Stud racing manager for Trip of Fortune. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad / African News Agency (ANA) Just a month after winning the HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes at Turffontein, Trip of Fortune produced a top-class effort on his first visit to Greyville, scooping the R500 000 Drill Hall Stakes by 0.75 lengths in a time of 82.89 secs. In a rush to the line, Trip of Fortune (7-1) held off a gallant late challenge from the widely drawn Gimme A Prince (5-1), trained by Dean Kannemeyer and ridden by Keagan de Melo, while third was Al Muthana, trained by Rickey Maingard with Grant van Niekerk in the saddle. Justice Mushwana and Nomusa Miya, Picture: Shelley Kjonstad / African News Agency (ANA) Jerry Naidoo, Shaun Nair, Mervyn Subramoney and Dean Kistasamy. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad / African News Agency (ANA) It’s been six years since Bass Robinson saddled the high-class subsequent Durban July winner Marinaresco to win the Drill Hall Stakes.