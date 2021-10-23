Amashova cycle race road closures

To accommodate all the participants in the 38km and 80km routes of the Tsogo Sun Amashova Durban Classic, several roads will be closed on and around the N3 and M13, along which the race runs.

Sunday is Amashova day, when thousands of cyclists hit the road.

The 38km route will start at the Kassier Bridge and proceed into Durban on the M13 and N3 highways. Affected traffic will be guided to alternative routes, said Metro Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.

For the 80km event, roads outside Moses Mabhida Stadium will be closed from 4am to 1pm.

Roads that will be closed from 4.30am to noon are Braam Fisher (formerly Ordnance) Road, the N3 west-bound, the Jan Smuts Highway west-bound, David Webster (formerly Leopold) Street and the south-bound lane of Masabalala Yengwa (formerly NMR) Avenue.