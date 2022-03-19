Anger as Anni Dewani’s killer and Gauteng’s Samurai killer paroled

Cape Town - Two killers, one the mastermind behind the Cape Town murder of Anni Dewani and the other Morne Harmse, dubbed the Krugersdorp “Samurai Killer”, have been granted parole. Zola Tongo, who was sentenced to 18 years behind bars for the 2010 Dewani murder, is expected to be released on parole on June 21. A copy of the parole board’s findings during his hearing on March 17 has been leaked to the media.

Story continues below Advertisment

The content suggests that Tongo had presented good behaviour and participated in rehabilitation programmes and victim participation was included during the hearing. Tongo’s conditions for parole include that he be under High Risk supervision for 12 months and be monitored closely; to seek employment and receive social work and psychological support; is prohibited from using drugs and alcohol, and refrain from threatening or intimidating people. Chauffeur Zola Tonga did a deal with the State. Anni Dewani, from Sweden, was shot dead while on her honeymoon in Cape Town with her husband, Shrien Dewani.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mziwamadoda Qwabe, Xolile Mngeni and hotel receptionist Monde Mbolombo admitted to their involvement and claimed the murder had been premeditated and they were hired by Shrien. Tongo received 18 years after pleading guilty while Qwabe was sentenced to 25 years and Mngeni was given a life sentence. Mbolombo was granted immunity for his co-operation in the investigation. Shrien was extradited from the UK to South Africa to face trial and was acquitted by the Western Cape High Court in December 2014.

Story continues below Advertisment

Anni’s uncle, Ashok Hindocha, told IOL that the parole decision was a shame to the South African justice system. Krugersdorp schoolboy Morne Harmse, accused of killing a fellow pupil with a sword at the Nic Diederichs Technical High School on the West Rand in the High Court in Johannesburg in June 2009. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA Harmse made headlines in 2008, when he was 18 years old, and went on a killing rampage at his school, killing one pupil and wounding three others. He used a sword in the attack. National spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) Singabakho Nxumalo said Harmse had appeared before the Zonderwater Management Area Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) eight times and was granted seven further hearings due to outstanding issues.

Story continues below Advertisment

These included “Substance Abuse and Gangsterism Programmes; Reconfirmation of Support System; and Social Work Report regarding assessment of the family required to assist the CSPB in making the informed decision”. Nxumalo said the Victim Offender Dialogue had been followed in 2019 and that his parole conditions would be strict. If he defaulted, it would be revoked “Parolee Harmse Morne was convicted for the crimes of murder x1 and attempted murder x3 and was sentenced to the effective sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment. His sentence is set to expire on March 9, 2029.

“He completed his legislated minimum detention period on June 9, 2019. He was then considered for parole placement and confirmed for March 3, 2022,” said Nxumalo. He said Harmse was “engaged in the Victim Offender Participation (VOP) on December 9, where the victims were present”. “Harmse Morne is subjected under strict parole conditions (which we do not disclose publicly) and will be monitored. If he is found not to be complying with the conditions, DCS can revoke his parole,” Nxumalo added.