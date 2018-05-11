Animated African duo of Dudu and Sipho taking Durban by storm :

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - African animated characters, Dudu and Sipho, are taking Durban by storm and their creators are set to expand products featuring the two cute cartoon kids.

Thabisile and Brook Mthethwa from Pinetown started their animation business in 2013 when their small daughter asked why there weren’t any African dolls.

“The idea came about when Brook and I were shopping for toys for our little girl.

“She was the one who asked us why there aren’t any African dolls and that got us thinking about creating that first story book about Dudu and Sipho.

“We created the graphics first and Brook said he could write about the characters,” said Thabisile, who was showcasing the books and other products featuring Dudu and Sipho at the Durban Business Fair last week.

The first book is about the two characters who visit their grandmother at the farm where they discover magic objects.

It also teaches children about saving and being independent as they grow up: as Thabisile highlighted, their slogan is #Edutainment (meaning the book/characters are fun and educational).

As Brook has a full-time job, Thabisile decided to run with the business and last year, quit her job.

“When we started it was just a book which I sold from the comfort of my home and at business fairs. Then slowly came the ideas of creating school bags and then pillows.

“Our neighbours saw the samples used by my children and asked me to make school bags for them. Then at their school, other parents saw the bags and wanted to buy them. The business started getting serious late last year,” said Thabisile.

The product range includes book bags, pencil cases and pillows.

Thabisile still runs the business from her home and uses a garage as storage. She said once the products hit the shelves of retail stores by the end of the month, they hoped to rent a business space.

The mother of two said she enjoyed following a healthy lifestyle including eating fruit and exercising after business hours.

“Balancing a business and family is not easy, but I have full-time domestic worker at home.

“If I’m not around our helper steps in and helps where she can with the business. Yes we are moms, but the truth is we are not superwomen.

“I’d like to say to women out there that it’s okay to ask for help, but treat your domestic workers with love and care and they will return the favour.”

Thabisile loves to share her spare time with Brook and their two children.

With a diploma in education, a BTech degree in management and 10 years in customer service, sales and the marketing industry, she described herself as “an enthusiastic, dynamic, confident, driven and positive-minded person” and is looking forward to seeing the Dudu and Sipho products in stores.

The products are available online at www.duduandsipho.com

