April 23: On this day... A beer for the bard

1516 Duke Wilhelm IV of Bavaria endorses “The German Beer Purity Law”, ensuring beer is only brewed from three ingredients – water, malt and hops.

1014 King Brian Boru of Ireland defeats Viking forces at Battle of Clontarf, freeing Ireland from foreign control.

1616 Shakespeare dies – on his birthday – at the age of 52. The Oxford English Dictionary has credited him with introducing almost 3 000 words to the English language.

1729 Cape Governor Pieter Gysbert van Noodt (48) dies of a heart attack at the same time as four deserters are hanged on his order, giving rise to speculation about a curse placed upon him by one of the deserters.

1849 Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky and members of the Petrashevsky Circle are arrested in St Petersburg.