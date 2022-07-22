Durban - Artist Bongani Luthuli is honouring Madiba in his painting on display at Woza Moya in Hillcrest throughout July. Luthuli is a Durban based mix-media creative, and a fashion artist. He was born in Matatiele and raised in Mount Fletcher where he discovered his talent in the arts.

He moved to Durban in 2004 to further his studies in art at the Durban University of Technology, in the department of Fine Art and Jewellery Design. This was after working for five years in a sugar factory. Luthuli was also introduced to textile design, which then led him to establishing his label “Nattydread Clothing”. The Woza Moya creative entrepreneurship project based in Hillcrest has been honouring a talented visual artist every month over lockdown to build their profile, showcase their work and remind the public of the incredible art-makers active in the project from 1000 Hills. Luthuli's work will be featured for the month of July.

1000 Hills artist Bongani Luthuli honours Madiba in his painting at Woza Moya in Hillcrest. Picture: Publicity Matters He draws his inspiration mainly from African themes and traditions. Luthuli has also worked with artists like Zamani Makhanya, Sfiso KaMkame, Themba Shibase, and John Roome. He is a member of a Durban based creative organisation known as “Amasosha Art Movement”. His painting, Mandela, is a mixed media piece, using fabric, paint, pastel and wool on canvas. It is a creation in celebration of Mandela day. Woza Moya assists each artist by marketing their work for the entire month. A greeting card is made of the painted wall panel and sold in their shops so that artists can earn an ongoing passive income. This has worked well with artists earning from R200 to R1000 a month from the sale of the cards.

The painting itself is for sale and people are invited to bid for it. Bidding starts at R1500 at the start of each month, and will close at the end of the month. The person who has the highest bid gets to purchase the painting. Woza Moya is open weekdays at the Hillcrest AIDS Centre Trust at 26 Old Main Road Hillcrest from 8am to 4pm and 8am to 2pm on Saturdays. The shop in the Windermere Centre is open 9am to 5pm and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays. The Independent on Saturday