Durban residents Edmond Rehman, Shirley Dewhurst and Betty Beeks await their heores at Durban's City Hall. Picture: Duncan Guy

Durban - As the victorious Springboks arrived at the Durban City Hall today, the crowds chanted "Siya! Siya! Siya!" in welcome. Durban residents turned out in force waving their flags ready to welcome their heroes.

Johann van den Berg is just back from Japan, where he watched his third Rugby World Cup final. "It was the most wonderful experience," he said complimenting the Japanese for being the most polite nation.

He said it was important to be support the Springbok victory for the unity they were giving the country. "Sport must reunite our country. It is so fractured now. Right now its heartwarming, like 2010. People are embracing and uniting behind the Boks. It's not about race," he said.

For Betty Beeks who doesn't follow sport, she became an enthusiast when she heard the Boks had made the quarter finals. Her newly made friends at City Hall explained the workings of the game as musicians performed on the steps and she eagerly waited to get a glimpse of the Boks.