



Zuma announced on Wednesday night that he would be stepping down as head of state, with immediate effect. The news broke just before 11pm on Wednesday night. “Zuma” was a still a hot trending topic on social media by Thursday morning.





Cast your mind back to the #ZumaMustGo marches of 2017 when three old women went viral for their rendition of “Zuma Must Go”. The women had been attending a DA led march in Cape Town when they burst into song, singing 'Zuma Must Goooooo'. The video of the elderly women soon went viral on social media and received lots of media attention.





#ZumaMustGo is trending so its time to bring this bop back. pic.twitter.com/AUlMcElgn9 — seth freakin' rollins (@FirstNameLumka) February 12, 2018





The three women were not forgotten by Twitter as news spread of Zuma's departure.

DURBAN - South Africans have celebrated with their thumbs and reminisced on President Jacob Zuma’s resignation with memes on social media.