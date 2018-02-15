#ZumaMustGo is trending so its time to bring this bop back. pic.twitter.com/AUlMcElgn9
— seth freakin' rollins (@FirstNameLumka) February 12, 2018
And one of Zuma’s chief obstacles during his tenure, was former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Her laughing picture was aptly used to denounced the end of Zuma’s reign.
We must not forget these original struggle song members during this time 😂 #ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/1ODANZaSZZ
— Matthew Kanniah (@matthewkanniah) February 15, 2018
When you had fought a good fight & finished your course. The elephant is finally out of the room.@amliveonsafm #AMLive #ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/KjEcbK7wiI
— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) February 15, 2018
Some were relieved, dubbing the resignation as the will of the people.
2018 Valentine's day gift #ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/VnnqROZ4jo
— Mkhululi Gwiji (@Cooster_ZA) February 15, 2018
Others thought it was the end of an ‘error”.
Finally!!!! the man has accepted his faith #FreshBreakfast #ZumaResigns #ZumaHasFallen #ZumaHasResigned #Zexit #PresidentJacobZuma #ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMotivation #whatgoesaroundcomesaround #Thursday #newbeginnings #UyangthandaNa #JessieDuarte #paulmashatile #ZumaResponds pic.twitter.com/GVr31jt2NO
— FoodiewhippedSA (@FoodiewhippedSA) February 15, 2018
There was more relief from some quarters.
Barely has he gone, but social media has already started unleashing bullets. 😁 #ZumaHasFallen #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/E9BUMeLgEg
— gaetano kagwa (@gaetanokagwa) February 14, 2018
Some hinted at more trouble ahead for some.
At last Zuma #ZumaHasFallen #ZumaPresser 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/zTtsh7tRYQ
— 🍷 Simtho Biyela🍷 (@Simtho_Biyela) February 14, 2018
More good news to come: CABINET RESHUFFLE and replacement of all time crooks and enablers #ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/yiNMLsMSRE
— Mthokozisi Mabena (@Guspavibes) February 15, 2018
#ZumaHasFallen I just can't wait for that clown called Batagwile Dlamini to go, Reshuffle Ramaphosa reshuffle pic.twitter.com/HrP4BWG00P
— MOETI MATLALA®️ (@Moeti_Matlala) February 15, 2018
And for some, it was time to put on the dancing shoes.
Long drive home pic.twitter.com/a7rz7aMDJQ
— KatlegoR (@JustKatlegoR) February 15, 2018
And finally.
Since Zuma has resigned, I will buy 10 people 1GB of data each
Isaa cerebration 🙌🔥💃#ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/IekKeF2NAT
— APEX (@APEXworld_) February 15, 2018
THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY
Now the EFF will have to sit through a whole SONA. Imagine... A full day at the office pic.twitter.com/tu9cfPVg35
— Babes WePetition (@Neli_Ngqulana) February 14, 2018