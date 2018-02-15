A meme used by Twitter user @APEXworld_ to celebrate Zuma's resignation.
DURBAN - South Africans have celebrated with their thumbs and reminisced on President Jacob Zuma’s resignation with memes on social media. 

Zuma announced on Wednesday night that he would be stepping down as head of state, with immediate effect. The news broke just before 11pm on Wednesday night. “Zuma” was a still a hot trending topic on social media by Thursday morning. 

Cast your mind back to the #ZumaMustGo marches of 2017 when three old women went viral for their rendition of “Zuma Must Go”. The women had been attending a DA led march in Cape Town when they burst into song, singing 'Zuma Must Goooooo'. The video of the elderly women soon went viral on social media and received lots of media attention. 


The three women were not forgotten by Twitter as news spread of Zuma's departure.
And one of Zuma’s chief obstacles during his tenure, was former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Her laughing picture was aptly used to denounced the end of Zuma’s reign. Some were relieved, dubbing the resignation as the will of the people. Others thought it was the end of an ‘error”. There was more relief from some quarters. Some hinted at more trouble ahead for some. And for some, it was time to put on the dancing shoes. And finally. THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY