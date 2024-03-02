Baby hartebeest rescued from poachers

Durban — A wounded, dehydrated and distressed baby red hartebeest is thriving at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) after being saved from roadside poachers. Ahead of Sunday’s UN International Wildlife Day, Crow shared the happy story.

A good Samaritan bought the animal, which was about 2 months old when it was rescued in September in the Mariannhill area, and called Crow for help. The Crow team rushed to the animal’s aid, administering essential care, especially much-needed fluids. However, 24 hours after arriving at Crow, his muscles failed and “he went flat”.

“We rushed him off to our vet who stabilised him and kept him overnight before returning to Crow where our clinic nurse Zoe is currently keeping a vigilant watch over his progress and well-being,” said Crow operations director Clint Halkett-Siddall. “If you encounter these kinds of situations, do not hesitate to call Crow and/ or report these cases to the local SPCA. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful animals and stop cases of poaching.” CROW clinic nurse Zoe Dougall with August, the now six-month-old red hartebeest saved from roadside poachers in September last year. | SHELLEY KJONSTAD/ Independent Newspaper Crow is relaunching its membership programme (formerly the 1000/100 Club), now called “Crow Guardians”.

The initiative aims to encourage a sense of unity and inspiration among wildlife enthusiasts committed to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of indigenous wildlife. “After a highly successful fundraising campaign in October last year, it is evident that the people of Durban, KZN, South Africa and internationally, understand the enormous value the organisation provides to the well-being of our wildlife,” said Halkett-Siddall. “We are deeply grateful and appreciative of all those supporters whose contributions led to the success of our emergency appeal last year. With the steadfast backing of our donors, communities, partners and individuals, we are pleased to announce our regained financial stability and eagerly anticipate this new chapter.”

The “Crow Guardians” membership provides individuals with the opportunity to stay connected and involved with wildlife, regardless of their location. By joining with a monthly donation (starting at a nominal R50 a month), supporters directly contribute to the essential care and conservation efforts for rescued wildlife. Halkett-Siddall said Crow Guardians would receive exclusive updates on its activities and the work being done, as well as special offers, opportunities to win getaways in the bush or participate in wildlife releases. Crow staff are caring for about 575 wild animals including dassies, mongooses, genets, monkeys, garden birds, eagles, hawks, owls, reptiles and antelope. Besides infrastructure costs, most of the funds raised are used for medication, animal feed, ground and nursing staff, and highly discounted veterinary costs.

“We would like to appeal to animal lovers to support our own World Wildlife Day Campaign by signing up as a Crow Guardian,” said Halkett-Siddall. “People, organisations and companies can also do a once-off donation to mark the day by sponsoring a particular animal in need. “Finally, we appeal to people to share the message of caring for our wildlife through sharing stories and raising awareness about the significance of connecting with nature and safeguarding wildlife.”