Durban — Kloof and Highway SPCA operations manager Sarah van Heerden knows the need for funds to fight against animal cruelty and was willing to put her body up for an epic challenge to help them. “To the dog chained up his entire life, to the mother having her fifth litter, to the dog whose owner cropped his ears with a razor blade – what would you do to help?” she wrote before her challenge.

Her pledge was “to cycle 1 600km, with 24 000m of climbing, unsupported, non-stop from Wellington in the Western Cape over 53 passes and back to Wellington to raise money that will go towards fighting these acts of injustice!” She stuck to her pledge and has raised more than R120 000 to help the animals she loves, starting on April 9 and finishing on April 16. The ride was gruelling and relentless, and the 53 mountain passes were spectacular, night riding pitch black, sometimes freezing and sometimes sublime, but it was so much more than that. You have all raised over R120 000.”