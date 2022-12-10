Baroque celebration

Durban - Baroque 2000 will celebrate Christmas at the Church of the Mariannhill Monastery on Sunday, December 18 at 11.30am.
On the programme, with tenor Sandile Mabaso, are Vivaldi’s Paris Concerto RV114; Handel (From Messiah ‒ tenor Aria) Ev’ry Valley Shall be Exalted; Uccellini's Sopra Bergamasca; Corrette's Christmas concerto No4; Purcell (From Fairy Queen ‒ tenor Aria) Thrice Happy; Vivaldi's La Follia; Bach (From Magnificat ‒ tenor Aria) Deposuit Potentes; Corelli's Concerto Op6 No1.
Tickets at R170 will be sold at the door. Children enter free.
The Monastery Tea Garden will be open for refreshments and light meals. Ample, free and secure parking.
The Independent on Saturday