Baroque celebration

Durban - Baroque 2000 will celebrate Christmas at the Church of the Mariannhill Monastery on Sunday, December 18 at 11.30am.

On the programme, with tenor Sandile Mabaso, are Vivaldi’s Paris Concerto RV114; Handel (From Messiah ‒ tenor Aria) Ev’ry Valley Shall be Exalted; Uccellini's Sopra Bergamasca; Corrette's Christmas concerto No4; Purcell (From Fairy Queen ‒ tenor Aria) Thrice Happy; Vivaldi's La Follia; Bach (From Magnificat ‒ tenor Aria) Deposuit Potentes; Corelli's Concerto Op6 No1.