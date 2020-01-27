Being able to swim can mean the difference between life or death









Testing the water this week ahead of the Swimanathi programme due to start at uShaka Marine World today are Addington Primary School pupils, from left, Tamia van Wyk, Phinda Gwiliza, Fatima Misigoro and Bertine Mwandasha. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - “I can’t swim and I’m going to learn the basics.” That was what chief executive of uShaka Marine World Dr Stella Khumalo said at the launch of the Swimanathi programme on Thursday, which will see 150 Addington Primary School children attending water safety and learn-to-swim classes, starting today. The spotlight across the country has been shone on basic water safety measures and the ability to swim in the wake of the drowning of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi during a Grade 8 school outing last week. Khumalo said: “During the height of the summer season, we are losing precious children to tragic drownings across the country. The basic skills we are giving these children will translate into not losing lives. This could mean the difference between life and death. “These kids will be learning skills which can never be taken away from them and we could even have another future Chad le Clos coming through this community,” said Khumalo.

She told the Addington Primary pupils that she could not swim.

“I think I’m going to join the programme and get the basics of swimming,” she said, to much cheering from the children.

The annual Swimanathi programme is a six-week, structured programme, with more than 500 children having attended previous water safety and swimming skills training over the four years it has been running.

In addition to learning how to swim, the children will also learn about marine conservation through the SA Association for Marine Biological Research, based at uShaka.

Chief co-ordinator for the Swimanathi project Elias Lwaboshi, who is a qualified lifesaver and diver, said: “The idea is to get children to understand what swimming is and to get them to conquer any fear of the water.”

Addington principal Raj Moodley, who was also at the launch, said the news about recent drownings highlighted that “more needs to be done regarding water skills for people, especially children”.

“I’m sure that we will see in seven weeks’ time, these 150 children will be water wise, and this experience will last a lifetime,” said Moodley.

Lifesaving SA’s Helen Herbert said its vision was to achieve a situation where there are “no drownings in South Africa, and we will work and partner with anyone who also has this goal”.

There will be 15 teachers, and additional lifeguards watching over the children during the course.

Sponsors for the programme include Tsogo Sun, eThekwini department of parks and recreation, Jump City, Geochem and Mabliza Lifestyle.