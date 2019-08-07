Springbok captain Siya Kolisi chats to pupils at Emsingeni primary school at KwaZwide in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Durban - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi today visited his former primary school on Wednesday with the promise of a better future for its students. Kolisi in partnership with iSchoolAfrica and iStore have donated a mobile iPad lab to Emsingeni primary school at KwaZwide in Port Elizabeth. The lab has 20 Apple iPads with pre-loaded applications aligned to the South African curriculum, has one plug point to charge all iPads simultaneously and can be locked away securely in the school safe.

Since 2009, the iSchoolAfrica programme has brought technology and classroom practises to 240 rural and township schools with the aim to change lives through improved teaching and learning.

Director Michelle Lissoon said through the programme, they have trained 3000 teachers and have changed the lives of 100 000 pupils. “We are very excited to be working with a mentor like Siya and to partner with iStore again, to achieve the vision we all have to improve the futures of South African youth,” Lissoon said.

Kolisi said that while growing up, rugby gave him hope. He said that drove him to want to give the same to young South Africans through providing opportunities which will help them find their passion and fulfil their potential.

“My journey began at this school and it's why I want to start changing lives here by introducing world-class technology. My dream is to provide more opportunities for our youth to realise that whether they live in the suburbs or a township, they can be anyone they want to be,” said Kolisi.



