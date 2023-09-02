Durban - One of the city’s longest running plant fairs, the BotSoc KZN Coastal Indigenous Plant Fair, returns to its roots next weekend, ready to spread the message that local is best. Gardeners will find all the plants needed to freshen up the garden this spring next Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, from 9am to 4pm on both days.

By planting indigenous plants and trees in your space, you can help to join little corridors of life together, for pollinators and other critters to move through, supporting Mother Earth’s natural processes. This is an opportunity to choose indigenous plants that will create a garden, balcony or flower box that hums with life. This year the fair returns to where it first started more than 20 years ago: the beautiful setting of the Durban Botanic Gardens at the Visitors’ Complex.

A selection of KZN nurseries have been tending to an array of indigenous plants in anticipation of this year’s fair. The large selection will be available at good prices, the proceeds of which support BotSoc plant conservation projects. The rewarding Mickey Mouse bush (Ochna sp.) Pondoland form is a magnet for bees. Picture: James Hallé Experts will be on hand to answer questions and offer suggestions on going indigenous. Talks will be held in the hall at 11.30am and 1.30pm both days. Informative books, indigenous gardening handbooks and posters of Plants to Attract Birds, Bees or Butterflies will be on sale. The 2023 Tree of the Year, the olive sagewood (Buddleja salviifolia), and other special indigenous plant species will be available. Wildlife and conservation exhibitors will have information tables. Food and refreshments will be on sale. Entrance and parking are free other than car guard security. Park at the Plant Fair designated parking at the end of the long driveway to Durban Botanic Gardens from John Zikhali Road, entrance opposite Greyville Racecourse.