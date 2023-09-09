BotSoc Indigenous Fair

The BotSoc KZN Coastal Indigenous Plant Fair is back at Durban’s Botanic Gardens Visitors’ Complex today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm. Choose indigenous plants to create a garden, balcony or flower box that hums with life and helps to join little corridors of life together, for pollinators and other critters to move through.

Proceeds support BotSoc plant conservation projects. Experts will answer questions and offer suggestions on going indigenous. Talks will be held in the hall at 11.30am and 1.30pm both days. The 2023 tree of the year, the olive sagewood (Buddleja salviifolia), and other special indigenous plant species will be on sale and wildlife and conservation exhibitors will have information tables. Food and refreshments will be on sale. Entrance and parking are free other than car guard security. Park at the Plant Fair designated parking at the end of the long driveway to Durban Botanic Gardens from John Zikhali Road, entrance opposite Greyville Racecourse.