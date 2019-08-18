Brazilian celebrity, Lise Grendene, was in Northern Zululand last week. where she opened a new pre-primary school. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Trying to cross a dangerous road to get to preschool has become a thing of the past for little ones from the Mduku community, close to Hluhluwe. This as Brazilian celeb couple, Lise Grendene and Roger Gracie, were spotted in northern Zululand last week, where Grendene officially opened the new Thelelulwazi Preschool.

Grendene is the daughter of billionaire, Alexandre Grendene, who founded the Grendene shoe empire with his brother, Pedro, in the early ‘70s.

Grendene was in SA with partner, Roger Gracie, jiu jitsu and mixed martial arts champion.

In an exclusive interview with the Independent on Saturday, Grendene said her involvement with the community, deep in the northern area of the province, started when she was introduced to members of the Wild Tomorrow Fund from Zululand.

Brazilian celebrity, Lise Grendene, was in Northern Zululand last week. where she opened a new pre-primary school. Picture: Supplied





“They invited us out to South Africa to see the various conservation and community projects they were involved in. They showed us first-hand where the money raised was being spent. The more I saw, the more I wanted to be involved, and I realised I had a special place in my heart for children,” she said.

Grendene has worked as a volunteer in London hospitals and churches, where she worked with homeless and sick children, which sparked her initial desire to help children.

The Wild Tomorrow Fund had partnered with The Africa Foundation and AndBeyondPhinda to start a new project in the area, and Grendene said when she visited, she noticed the children had to cross the main road which runs from Durban to Maputo.

“We saw the tireless work and commitment of the teachers in this small crèche that was using the building of a tiny church as a classroom.,” said Grendene.

She said she wanted to create a safe space for the preschool children and that, if further funding became available, it could be extended into an adjoining primary school.

“That would prevent the risks these children currently face in crossing this road, between Maputo and Durban, and which has high traffic,” she said, adding the school had been built to high standards so that it could fall under the government education structures.

She hoped to be able to include additional programmes to the required South African curriculum so that “from a young age, these children will have a better understanding of the world at large, computers and software programmes, hospitality, understanding cultural differences and, most important for me, female empowerment and equality sensitivity”.

She highlighted that projects aimed at uplifting impoverished communities, while also conserving wildlife habitats and animals, work well together.

“By helping needy communities surrounding key reserves, in a sustainable manner that ensures they have ownership of projects, as well as the skills to oversee and manage them, we are empowering people to be relevant, and ensuring that communities and wildlife are secured and improved together.”

Wild Tomorrow Fund’s Clinton Wright said conservation was going to depend “more and more on the individual and private sector”.

“We are so proud to have people such as Lise reach out and do something tangible in the community. These types of projects are sustainable, owned by the community and will have a lasting impact on future generations. We live in a world with increasing needs and the awareness created by people like Lise, as well as the financial support by her and our donors, allow these projects to be completed.”