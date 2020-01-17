Durban - A house robbery suspect was killed in a shootout during a high-speed chase on the N2 near Sibaya early on Friday afternoon. As a result of the shootout, the freeway was closed in both directions causing traffic chaos.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram said the company received a call from Tracker requesting assistance in stopping a Toyota Rav that was taken during a home invasion in Stanger. The vehicle was travelling South on the N2 and was being pursued by several law enforcement agencies.

"During the chase the suspects opened fire on first responders who returned fire at the getaway vehicle. The suspects rammed into a pursuing Toyota Hilux bakkie and a VW Amarok. The gunmen lost control of their vehicle which veered off the highway and crashed into a tree in the center median," Balram said.

"The robbers continued firing as they crossed the north bound lane on foot. One suspect was shot and killed while his accomplice fled into a bush adjacent to the highway. A 9mm pistol with an extended magazine was found next to the dead man," he said.