Brewers say cheers to a day for their beers
Getting ready for International Beer Day which will be celebrated with great glee in pubs and bars globally on August 6 are 1 000 Hills Brewing Company brew-master Trevor Maarschalk and second year student Sukoluhle Mthetwa.
The 1 000 Hills Brewing Company, part of the 1 000 Hills Chef School campus, creates five distinctive craft beers brewed across the pale ale and lager styles.
Students learn the art of craft brewing as part of their second-year curriculum – hence the beers have academic-inspired names.
The 1 000 Hills Brewing Company, a member of the 1 000 Hills Community Tourism Organisation, is part of a brewing co-operative, sharing facilities, resources, equipment and costs with Clockwork Brewhouse and Doctrine Brewing.
The Classroom Café fine dining restaurant and bistro-style café are the practical training ground for the students and is open to the public during the day every Friday, Saturday and Sunday – including on International Beer Day on Friday.
The Independent on Saturday