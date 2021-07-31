Brewers say cheers to a day for their beers

The 1 000 Hills Brewing Company, part of the 1 000 Hills Chef School campus, creates five distinctive craft beers brewed across the pale ale and lager styles.

Getting ready for International Beer Day which will be celebrated with great glee in pubs and bars globally on August 6 are 1 000 Hills Brewing Company brew-master Trevor Maarschalk and second year student Sukoluhle Mthetwa.

Students learn the art of craft brewing as part of their second-year curriculum – hence the beers have academic-inspired names.

The 1 000 Hills Brewing Company, a member of the 1 000 Hills Community Tourism Organisation, is part of a brewing co-operative, sharing facilities, resources, equipment and costs with Clockwork Brewhouse and Doctrine Brewing.

The Classroom Café fine dining restaurant and bistro-style café are the practical training ground for the students and is open to the public during the day every Friday, Saturday and Sunday – including on International Beer Day on Friday.