Cansa says breast is best for mothers

Durban - The Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) has announced its partnership with the Breast Mom, an online breast-feeding space offering breast-feeding support, products, accessories and advice. Breast-feeding passion is in big supply with the aim of encouraging mothers to breast-feed their babies when possible.

Jackie Toy from the Breast Mom said breast-feeding plays a huge role in forming a bond between a mother and the baby. “The impact of breast-feeding is evident from day one and remains long after baby weans. “The bond it creates is unbreakable and incredible health benefits exist for both mom and baby.

“We are here to help as many moms as possible breast-feed their babies in comfort and confidence,” said Toy. She said the organisation is honoured to be affiliated with Cansa and they will be donating a portion of their profits from the sale of each Breast Bag. According to the World Health Organization, South Africa has some of the lowest exclusive breast-feeding rates in the world in the first six months of a baby’s life and it is believed that much of this comes down to the lack of knowledge, personal attributes of the mother, the influence of family and cultural practices.

Exclusively breast-feeding babies for six months and continuing benefits them in many ways. Cansa spokesperson Lucy Balona said the organisation is grateful to collaborate with the Breast Mom. “We welcome the addition of the Breast Mom as cause-related partners to further educate mothers about lowering the cancer risk.

