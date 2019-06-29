Former KZN Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) head Johan Booysen.

Durban - Former Cato Manor crime busters are back at work and getting results. On Friday, former KZN Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) head Johan Booysen said a number of his former officers had returned to the Durban Organised Crime Unit, while others had been sent to units in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Since they have been back with the (Durban) Organised Crime Unit, they have made a number of breakthroughs and have been doing sterling work,” he said.

The people who had prevented them from doing their jobs “have blood on their hands”, he said.

His team of 26 detectives was smeared as the “Cato Manor Death Squad” by a mainstream weekend newspaper, resulting in the experienced officers being arrested in 2012 on 116 charges, which included murder.

“They sat at home for the next seven years as the case dragged through the courts and the charges were ultimately discredited. In that time, three detectives died, five retired and two resigned.

This week Booysen congratulated one of his former detectives, Jeremy Marten, who solved a 34-year-old cold case in two weeks in Fish Hoek.

Booysen said that as a result of his officers being suspended after their arrest in 2012, former acting national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba, North West police commissioner Jan Mabula, prosecutor Sello Maema and NPA KZN head Moipone Noko all “have blood on their hands”.

“My guys were forced to sit at home because of the nefariousness of Jiba, Mabula and others.

“It was for that reason a number of cases which Cato Manor were dealing with at the time and were in court, were compromised and criminals walked free. In the years these officers were sitting at home twiddling their thumbs cases could have been solved,” he said.

Booysen noted that the talents of his detectives had been “wasted” during the years they were suspended.

He added that during a private trip to Fish Hoek three weeks ago, a number of officers from the police station there had commented on Marten’s commitment to his work.

“One officer said the energy that Jeremy Marten brought from Cato Manor was astonishing,” said Booysen.

A local paper, the False Bay Echo, ran a detailed story this week on Marten’s successful cold-case investigation, which solved a brutal house robbery involving Fish Hoek resident, 80-year-old Norah Coram, in 1985.

In July 1985, Coram was tied up and locked in her bathroom while her house was ransacked by an intruder.

She was found 36 hours later by a neighbour and was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital. While there she contracted pneumonia and was in the ICU before dying in September of that year.

While she was in hospital she gave a statement to police identifying the suspect as someone who had worked for her, but the suspect disappeared.

This week, Fish Hoek station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Jackie Johnson said Marten, “formerly from the Hawks” and who joined them four months ago, was in charge of tracking down wanted suspects still at large. She said that since Marten’s arrival, he had investigated and finalised more than 100 cases on the wanted suspects list.

Two weeks ago, Marten went through the list and, using a computer database (which would not have been possible in 1985), tracked down potential addresses for the suspect. He found the suspect’s correct address, discovering he had died last year.

Coram’s nephew, Andrew Kavanagh, told the False Bay Echo that he was “very impressed with Detective Marten’s sleuthing and although the suspect could not be arrested, it had brought closure for his family”.

On Friday, commenting on this week’s Constitutional Court decision to dismiss the application to strike Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi (former special director of public prosecutions) from the roll of advocates, Booysen said he agreed “100%” with the decision.

“It’s not a constitutional issue and I predicted such an outcome,” he said.

The General Council of the Bar’s (GCB’s) attempt have the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision in 2018 to overturn an order banning the pair from practising as advocates was dismissed by the Constitutional Court on Thursday. It found the GCB did not establish that the matter fell within its jurisdiction.

In 2016, the GCB took Jiba and Mrwebi to the High Court to have them struck off the roll.

This involved the decision to drop charges against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli, the dropping of corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma and the authorising of the charges against Booysen and his Cato Manor detectives.

Jiba and Mrwebi are waiting to see if Parliament will ratify President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire them. This followed a commission of inquiry into their fitness to hold office, held in April, which found their decisions had brought the NPA into disrepute.