Chemical company defends actions after riot spill

KZN company’s warehouse was razed to ground by rioters leading to massive water pollution UPL, the company that leased the Cornubia warehouse to store strong chemicals and which was razed to the ground by rioters, has slammed allegations that it had mishandled the investigation and was playing “cat and mouse” games. Extreme polluting of water systems leading to the Ohlanga lagoon followed the arson attack.

“UPL has complied fully with its reporting obligations, has been working closely with the relevant national, provincial and local government authorities, and has been fully compliant with the s.30 Directive issued by the (provincial) Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA),” the company’s media spokesman Craig Dodds said yesterday. “It disclosed its inventories, as required, a considerable time ago, and its team of experts has employed an array of measures to contain and progressively clean up the contamination. “UPL is conducting an extensive chemical sampling and testing regime, the results of which are being fully disclosed to the authorities. UPL has, and will continue to give, its full co-operation to the authorities.

“Contrary to what has been said, UPL will continue to do everything it can to eliminate the spilled product from the environment, and no expense or expertise is being spared.” Earlier this week, DA KZN EDTEA spokesperson Heinz de Boer called on UPL of stop playing a “cat and mouse“ game with the provincial authorities and the public, since charges had now been laid against it. Dodds retorted: “UPL has also noted the statement that it has played ’cat and mouse’ and has engaged in a litany of actions including providing ’unsatisfactory reports’ and ’unsatisfactory responses’ and failed to supply necessary documents and information to the authorities.

“None of it is true.“ The company said it had not seen any charges of ”environmental pollution” laid against it, nor did it “understand the basis for such charges, if there are any, or who has laid them”. A police statement said the complainant was an employee of the uMhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve, and a case was opened at the Verulam Police Station on August 15.

“The employee smelt something burning. He went outside to investigate and noticed that the fish were dead and water was greenish at Lagoon River and uMhlanga River which was coming up from Cornubia area,” said the police statement. “He alleged that a warehouse in Cornubia was burning chemicals. A case, in terms of the National Environmental Act was opened at Verulam police station for investigation. “ Senior EDTEA official Zakhile Dlamini reportedly told the KZN portfolio committee on environment this week that more charges might be on the way.

Dodds added that laboratory test results to determine the most effective water treatment options were expected soon. “The experienced team overseeing the clean-up and remedial action comprises leading environmental experts, and specialists in air quality, toxicology, human health, water, wetlands and environmental engineering, biomonitoring and forensic ecology, among others. “UPL has appointed a specialist firm to manage a public consultation process to ensure affected communities are fully consulted and informed, and a human health impact assessment, including interviews with affected communities, has begun.