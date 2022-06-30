Chiropractors changing lives for free

The Denis Hurley Centre has welcomed chiropractic assistance from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) homeopathy students. Four or five students bring in their field beds and create a pop-up clinic and offer free services each Wednesday morning. The students, near the end of their six-year course, work under the supervision of Dr Grant Matkovich and Dr Charmaine Korporaal.

“Some of the people we have seen have been suffering for many years, and then they tell you that they feel not only better but amazing for the first time in years. It’s very rewarding work,” said student Shameez Egumbo. Often the patients they see are having their first experience of such a service. Perhaps they did not realise that there was a solution to their back pain or neck pain, or they just thought they would never be able to afford it in private practice. One delighted man is Sipho Shongwe, for whom living on the streets means that he rarely sleeps comfortably and so often has back pain.

“Now I feel completely refreshed,” he said. Another satisfied customer is Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, known to many as Ma-Ndlovu, who works in the centre’s kitchen. “My body was very stiff and just stuck. The treatment has freed me. I am so happy and will definitely be returning,” she said.

Dr Korporaal said she was pleased that so many of staff members and volunteers had benefited. “At many of the places we visit, especially at places that provide charity work, the staff are overlooked”, she says. The students say they hope that other medical practitioners will think about how they can provide a free version of their service to assist those who come to the centre. They would love to hear especially from opticians, dentists, pharmacists and physiotherapists.

