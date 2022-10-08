City mum on statues made in China

Durban - Ethekwini Municipality remains coy about the R22 million it splurged on statues made in China, refusing to reveal the name of the artist and why the work was not done locally. Several key details about the project appeared to be shrouded in mystery as major players in the city’s arts landscape did not know that such a project was under way.

Artists said they would have remembered if a call for proposals had been made or if someone had been directly commissioned, especially in a time when the sector was struggling to recover from the Covid-induced slump. During a call to deputy city manager Dr Musa Gumede, he revealed that the process had started in 2020 but he said he did not have any further details because “I wasn't here at the time”. Gumede asked that questions be sent to him and said he would respond when he could.

An ‘unveiled’ King Shaka statue at the King Shaka International Airport, snapped by Duncan Guy who was there to catch a flight. Last Friday, the Independent on Saturday reported that the two statues of former president Nelson Mandela and former ANC president Oliver Tambo were on their way to being immortalised in bronze for a handsome, already paid-up sum. “Both statues cost roughly R22m,” municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told our sister paper The Mercury. “This was the cheapest figure as compared to others who wanted about the same price for only one statue.”

Reporter Duncan Guy asked the city late last week about when and where Durbanites would be able to see the statues. The city responded that it required a 24-hour turnaround time for responses. On Tuesday, the city replied to the query in an email: “Please note that the two statues referred to above are scheduled to leave China on 4 October 2022. If all goes well, they will take 4 weeks to arrive to our Durban harbour and further 2 weeks for their clearance. However, this is dependant upon many factors. If there are no further delays caused by the war between Ukraine and Russia and congestions in the harbours as reported, the above schedule will remain and once they are cleared we will be erecting them.” This week IOS pursued the matter, asking once again who the artist was, how that person was chosen for the work, and why the choice of China.

But even though taxpayers will foot the bill, the municipality said it was not in a position to reveal the name of the artist. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela this was “due to the fact that the project is not yet completed and we are not allowed in terms of the service level agreement to divulge such information”. Yesterday evening the municipality revealed that the statues were made by a local artist and that it was his choice where he wanted to work.

“It was his personal decision to use a foundry in China,” it said. The municipality also said that only the “bronzing” of the statues had been done overseas. The Independent on Saturday canvassed an array of artists who revealed they had not heard that the municipality had commissioned these works or had any idea who the artist could be.

Renowned South African artist and sculptor Dr Lungelo Gumede said it was highly unusual for an overseas foundry to be used when there were several around the country. “There are many foundries in South Africa and some artists even have their own foundries,” he said. Another art expert said it was sad that, given the hammering creatives had taken as a result of Covid-19, everything wasn’t done in the country to keep the money in the local economy.

The DA’s eThekwini executive committee (exco) councillor, Andre Beetge questioned why there was so much secrecy around the statues. He alleged that in the municipality only certain individuals were told about pending opportunities. “Is it someone’s friend or family member that got the contract? Why is it cloaked in secrecy? The taxpayer is footing the bill and so the process should be transparent,” said Beetge.

Mayisela said once the statues, which were scheduled to leave China on Tuesday, were in Durban and had been cleared at the port, which could take another two weeks, they would be installed in the city centre. There was no indication given of where in the city they would be erected. Meanwhile, in a bizarre natural twist, the statue of King Shaka at the King Shaka International Airport – which has remained covered, with the date of its unveiling also shrouded in mystery – was unwrapped. It was photographed on Wednesday night, undraped and visible, apparently because of high winds.