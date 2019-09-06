Thembinkosi Ngcobo and Phindi Kweyana at the Silverglen Nature Reserve. Picture: Ziyanda Mgandela

Durban: eThekwini Municipality's Parks, Recreation and Culture department will spend R25 million rand to fence Chatsworth's Silverglen Nature Reserve. Head of department, Thembikosi Ngcobo, said on Friday the project hoped to prevent land invaders erecting their shacks in the reserve, a green belt 30 minutes from Durban on the banks of the uMlazi river. He said they want to open the reserve to benefit everyone. "As it sits now it benefits mostly traditional healers who get their traditional medicines from the reserve," he said.

The reserve is home to 150 bird species and 120 tree species.

Ngcobo was speaking as the department kicked off its heritage month campaign at the reserve.

Garth Kloppenborg of Parks and Recreation said there were plans being looked at to develop the reserve. "Recreation is a big part of what sells this city. We're looking to bring in projects that will benefit and bring revenue to the community at large, for example a resort.

He also said the city would engage with Metro police to keep the park safe.

Among the events planned for Heritage month, Ngcobo highlighted the Ndongeni Heritage 15km race on September 22 from Gugu Dlamini Park to Cato Manor stadium. He said Ndongeni had not been mentioned in history books even though he rode alongside Dick King from Durban to Grahmstown to get help during a time of war. Ngcobo said this was their way of celebrating the unsung hero: “We want people to be aware that there was a person by the name Ndongeni."

The department’s month long programme kicks off with the Public Art in Public Spaces Spaces seminar at Westville Civic Center tomorrow morning at 8am; followed the Urban Conservation and Animal management seminar on Sunday at 8am.