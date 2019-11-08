Cops arrest armed robbers after shootout at Arbour Crossing









Arbour Crossing where a shootout with armed robbers occurred on Friday morning. Durban - Police arrested several armed robbers following a shootout after a business robbery at Arbour Crossing early on Friday morning. Police Captain Charlene van der Spuy told the South Coast Sun that between 10 and 15 armed suspects broke into Cash Crusaders and Pick n Pay at Arbour Crossing. Blue Security tactical ambassador for Amanzimtoti Eugene Engelbrecht said police and security firms launched a manhunt after the suspects fled the scene of the robbery when armed response officers from ET security disturbed them on the premises. The incident occurred around 4am. “The gang arrived in three vehicles and had just broken into the business premises when they were interrupted by an armed response officer. When the suspects noticed the armed response officer arrive at the scene they immediately opened fire. A shootout ensued,” Engelbrecht said. “A Blue Security armed response officer and other private security officers arrived to provide back up. The suspects, who had already loaded high value goods into their getaway vehicles, abandoned their loot and vehicles and turned and fled the scene on foot,” Engelbrecht said.

“Metro Police, the Amanzimtoti SAPS, members of Blue Security and the Community Crime Prevention Organisation and other private security firms launched a manhunt for the suspects in the greater Amanzimtoti area. Several suspects were arrested," he said.

Engelbrecht commended the police and security firms for their swift response to the scene of the crime and their teamwork that led to the arrest.

“We are committed to fighting crime in the Amanzimtoti area and to continue working very closely with the police and local residents to bring criminals to book. We hope this latest success sends a strong message to criminals that we have zero tolerance for crime in the neighbourhood,” he said.