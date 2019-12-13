DURBAN – Police, when recovering a vehicle stolen from a Morningside bed and breakfast, made the unusual find of a stash of tickets and a replica trophy for Saturday's Telkom Knockout final between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 4am on Friday morning unknown men held up security guards at a bed and breakfast on Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road and stole a Toyota Quantum.

"Police were immediately alerted and the Provincial Vehicle Task Team as well as the tracking company responded swiftly to the report of the robbery," he said. "The police officers gave chase and the vehicle was found abandoned at D Section in Lindelani.

When police found the vehicle they discovered 49 tickets to Saturday's Telkom Knockout final as well as a replica trophy inside the vehicle. "Officials at Telkom have confirmed that the trophy is a replica used for promoting the event," Naicker said.

The suspects are still at large. A case of robbery is being investigated by Berea SAPS.