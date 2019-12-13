The vehicle was found abandoned in Lindelani. Picture: Supplied
Some of the 49 tickets found for Saturday's Telkom Knockout final. Picture: Supplied
The replica of the Telkom Knockout trophy. Picture Supplied
DURBAN – Police, when recovering a vehicle stolen from a Morningside bed and breakfast, made the unusual find of a stash of tickets and a replica trophy for Saturday's Telkom Knockout final between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 4am on Friday morning unknown men held up security guards at a bed and breakfast on Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road and stole a Toyota Quantum. 

"Police were immediately alerted and the Provincial Vehicle Task Team as well as the tracking company responded swiftly to the report of the robbery," he said. "The police officers gave chase and the vehicle was found abandoned at D Section in Lindelani. 

When police found the vehicle they discovered 49 tickets to Saturday's Telkom Knockout final as well as a replica trophy inside the vehicle. "Officials at Telkom have confirmed that the trophy is a replica used for promoting the event," Naicker said. 

The suspects are still at large. A case of robbery is being investigated by Berea SAPS.

“I am pleased with the speed response of our police officers in recovering the stolen vehicle as well as replica trophy. I am confident that the suspects will be caught soon,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

The Telkom Knockout promises to be one of the highlights in Durban this weekend with Mamelodi Sundowns returning to the venue where they last won the title in 2015 playing giant killers Maritzburg United who downed Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a hard fought semifinal last weekend.

Kick-off is at 6pm with tickets at R40 for adults and R15 for children under the age of 12 from TicketPro outlets and selected SASOL garages.

The Independent on Saturday