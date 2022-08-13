Court packed for July unrest case

Durban - The gallery was packed full. The dock was jammed with 22 people accused of conspiracy and incitement related to last year’s unrest and looting. The press outnumbered the lawyers and officials in the gallery of Court U in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Thirteen months after the turmoil in KZN, 21 of the 22 accused were granted bail of R3000 each. The 22nd accused had been released on warning and slipped into the dock unidentifiable, wearing a scarf and a face mask.

Though mostly from Durban and surrounds, some of the accused are from as far afield as Parys in the Free State, Pietermaritzburg, Empangeni and Richards Bay.’ The 21 who had been in custody were all noticeably dressed for the cold as they climbed the stairs from the cells into the court. Many used court documents to hide their faces from press cameras as prosecuting advocate Yuri Gangai took them through the procedures of a first appearance. He told magistrate Anand Moodley that more names were expected to be added to the docket by the postponement date of August 26, “at which time we hope all will be present”.

The 22 are charged with conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson. Among their bail conditions is an order not to post inciting statements to do with their charges on social media. While uniformed SA Police Service members stood at the ready outside the court, Hawks officers were dotted among the crowd, many wearing the agency’s insignia on their caps. One sported a T-shirt depicting the late singer Brenda Fassie.

