Durban - It might be Father’s Day, but it’s the kids who are in for a big treat at CraftFest on Sunday. For this edition, the village tent will be transformed into a dedicated kids’ zone where children of all ages are encouraged to play and test out their craft skills.

The festival celebrates everything craft, from craft beer, gin and cocktails, to craft food, great local music and the crafters themselves.

One of the highlights for the kids will be entertainment from Tom the Clown at 11am. His fabulous children’s show includes magic, juggling and comedy. He will also do a circus routine on his unicycle.

Tom Hastings has been a professional performer since 1999, performing at private functions and corporate events in South Africa and internationally such as in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Namibia. He is also a member of the South African Magic Society, and his 30-minute Magical Circus Variety Show can be enjoyed by children and adults alike.

“As the grand finale, I will end by juggling while riding on my 1.5m tall unicycle,” Hastings says.

Tom the Clown juggles on his unicycle. He will entertain children at CraftFest.





On top of his magic, juggling and unicycling talents, he does stilt walking, a fire performance, club and poi swinging, slack-rope walking, rola bola, escapology, balloon twisting and diabolo.

Originally from Cape Town, Hastings moved to Durban in 2004. In his spare time he likes to surf, read sci-fi and fantasy novels, and visit nature reserves. He plays jazz guitar with Durban performers.

Another highlight is Unicorn slime, the slime kits created by 10-year-old Skyler Carmichael, the country’s retail queen of slime.

Mom Dreshni Carmichael says the Crawford Preparatory North Coast pupil started making slime for her classmates, and has upped production to 50 bottles of slime in her parents’ garage every second day. It’s even available at Spar.

It’s simple and the kids can make their own slime using the ingredients provided in three easy steps - and there’s plenty of fun things to add to it.

There will be a Rainbow Paint Art stall, while Andre Buys will be encouraging kids to get their creative juices going with sand art. Mellissa Williams will take it further with diamond-dot painting.

And there will be face painting and play dough aplenty.

Rainbow inflatables will erect 10 inflatables aimed at kids of all ages and will have them spread out in the village area and around the village tent. The company offers a wide range of jumping castles, rockets and inflatables suitable for children and adults.

While the adults are sipping away at a great selection of gin and tonics, or craft beers, the kids can have their own fun in the village.

CraftFest takes place on Sunday - Father’s Day - at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are R120 for adults, R60 for children aged 12 to 17, from Quicket. Children under 12 enter free. Tickets at the door R130.



