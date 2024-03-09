Crafty nanny gets creative

Durban — Boredom during the Covid-19 lockdown turned a Durban North domestic worker into a crafty nanny. Sharon Jisa, 33, has become a budding entrepreneur with her business, Craft Nanny, producing educational books, baby taglets, clothing made of fabric designed in the South African flag, finger puppets and bags for kids to go Easter egg hunting.

The mother of one from Ntuzuma said she started working in 2017 as a nanny taking care of triplets. “My former employee noticed I was good with children and asked if I would be interested in doing a course to be a teacher’s assistant. “I then enrolled for a one-year online course. During my studies there was a subject where we had to learn to make things for kids.

“I now take care of two boys and began making stuff for them using recycled material. “During Covid, most days were spent doing nothing and watching TV. I felt like I was wasting too much time so I started learning more about making things,” said Jisa. Sharon Jisa with her kiddies Easter bags for Easter egg hunting She said that she came up with the concept of the educational Quiet Books after seeing how easily children broke their toys.

The Quiet Books are handmade for toddlers. It is a sensory busy book which includes accessories made of felt and velcro to teach little ones things such as counting, colours, matching and shapes, as well as activities that help keep them quiet. “I bought my first sewing machine and started to learn to sew. The first thing I made was the Quiet Book. There are also tasks in the book that help children with their motor skills. My employer showed it to other people who showed interest in buying the book. “The Quiet Books are personalised and for pre-order so I take them to the markets as samples and people will choose the one they like, and I make it for them. It takes me a week to finish one book. After learning to make the book, I learnt to make personalised Easter bags. I learnt to sew as I went along by watching YouTube videos,” she said.