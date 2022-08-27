Criminals use smart tech to steal cars

Durban - Orders for hijacked and stolen high-end vehicles are rolling in from across the country and thieves are working hard to break through the security barriers of these cars to honour their contracts. Experts say mainly vehicles equipped with keyless entry or emergency start functionality which are being targeted.

These vehicles included Toyota Landcruisers, Lamborghinis, Porsches and BMW X5s. According to Anneli Retief, the head of insurance company Dialdirect: “Criminals are using technical equipment to either relay the signal from the key back to the vehicle, or to access the controller area network (can-bus) of the vehicle through the electrical harness, and then emulate an emergency start protocol.” In addition to this, data from the company’s claims corresponded with the police’s most recent crime statistics for quarter 1 of 2022, which showed there was a 14% year-on-year increase in hijackings.

When it comes to hijackings and relay attacks, it’s crucial for motorists to be vigilant, understand the modus operandi of criminals, and take proactive steps to avoid falling victim, Retief said. South African Insurance Crime Bureau (SAICB) spokesperson Ibrahim Kurubally said essentially the vehicle’s key fob continuously transmitted signals in search of the linked vehicle. He said the signal allowed the driver to gain keyless entry and operation of the vehicle when the key was in close proximity.

“By amplifying the signal, the perpetrators tap into the active emission of the key fob signal, allowing them to open and drive off with the vehicle,” Kurubally said. He said it was wise to always keep an eye out for suspicious individuals and be more alert in high-risk areas. “Most vehicle manufacturers make it possible for vehicle owners to disable and enable this feature at the press of a button. It may be a slight inconvenience, but it’s well worth it if your vehicle’s security is at stake,” he said.

Richard Brussouw from the National Hijacking Prevention Academy said while thieves who had amplifying devices walked close to unsuspecting owners when they exited their vehicles, their accomplices would gain access and drive off with it. However, most of those vehicles were chopped up for body parts and spares. “When a vehicle is handed over and the key is not available the robber will only get half of the money,” he said.

