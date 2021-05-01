Dealing with Covid loss

In our second webinar this week, Independent on Saturday editor Zoubair Ayoob chats with psychologist Rakhi Beekrum on dealing with loss during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The psychologist counsellor, marital therapist, mental health blogger and motivational speaker outlines a number of useful coping strategies in these difficult times.

Known for her expert advice on national radio, television and social media, Beekrum describes the grieving as a process, a journey – you’re in a train tunnel and there is light at the end, but you’re in darkness and have to make that journey towards the light

She encourages readers to be kind to themselves and allow themselves to grieve, to experience and undergo their emotions.

And she shares resources where people can go to get help, especially in these difficult financial times.

Catch the insightful webinar on our Facebook page on May 6 at 2pm at www.facebook.com/IOSnewsSA.

The Independent on Saturday