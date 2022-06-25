Death parts South Coast animal lovers

Durban Johnny and Nicky Koekemoer loved dogs almost as much as they loved each other. Last week the founders of the South Coast-based non-profit organisation, 4 Paws and a Tale, were separated for the first time after 49 years of marriage, when Johnny died of pancreatic cancer.

Koekemoer said the final two weeks of her husband’s life were hell as nothing could decrease his pain levels. “It was horrendous,” she said, pointing out that they had promised to remain together “till death do us part”.

The couple met when they were teenagers in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, and five months after Nicky matriculated, they got married. “He was a strong, healthy man who always thought of things to do and then I had to do it with him. He was amazing and had a great sense of humour,” said Koekemoer. The couple and their three children moved to Scottburgh in 1995 and Johnny worked at the Scottburgh High School from 2001 up until he fell ill in 2021.

Koekemoer said they always loved animals and in 2003 when they rescued their first dog, Johnny took to it like a duck to water. “He spent many hours feeding and loving these sentient beings who were abandoned, neglected and abused.” She said they registered 4 Paws and a Tale in 2014 and started sterilising and vaccinating dogs to ensure that they stayed healthy.

“We live by love, feed and sterilise,” she said. Koekemoer said even though Johnny was no longer around to help her with the animals she would continue to live on their farm and do the work they had started together. Currently she had 50 dogs living in her house who were either deaf, hurt or abandoned.

She said they tried to sterilise 10 to 15 dogs a month and had a vet who helped them with reduced fees, but providing them with food was more important right now. Food was also delivered to homes where people could not afford to feed their pets. She said before Covid people adopted about 70 dogs a year but that number has dwindled to only five a year.

“People are no longer adopting dogs, I don't know if the reasons are financial,” she said. Koekemoer she said many organisations euthanised animals when they could not find homes for them but she disapproved of this. A memorial will be held for Johnny on Saturday, June 25 at 1pm at the Fish Eagle Café at Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh.