DURBAN - A death warrant has been signed for the lion at large in the Dundee-Nqutu area of northern KZN.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife confirmed a destruction permit has been issued for the creature, although a decision whether or not to exterminate the feline will be carried out if and when it arrives at a baited trap.
“The circumstances at the time of next sighting will determine the method of capture which will probably be killing it to protect human life,” Musa Mntambo, spokesman for Ezemvelo said. “A destruction permit has been issued according to applicable legislation in circumstances like this.”
The Democratic Alliance has objected to the wildlife agency’s intention to kill the lion and has urged them to capture it instead.
“But it would seem that Ezemvelo is incapable of live capture,” said MPL Heinz de Boer who last week intended to question Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube about its possible extermination during a provincial, conservation and environmental affairs committee meeting. However, she did not attend it, he said.