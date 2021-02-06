Denis Hurley Centre AGM to take place online this year

Durban - The Denis Hurley Centre’s annual general meeting, stakeholder report back and commemorative prayers will take place online this year.

The pre-recorded material will be viewable from 7am on Saturday, February 13, while there is an interactive Q&A session and the AGM at 11am.

The date marks the anniversary of the death of the Archbishop in 2004. Usually it is commemorated with the AGM and events at the Denis Hurley Centre, and special services at the Emmanuel Cathedral in Durban, but that will not be possible this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, an online event has been created to provide feedback to stakeholders, featuring the voices from beneficiaries, staff and supporters, prayers from the shrine, and a special contribution by local artists.

There will also be an on-line opportunity to meet, engage, network and for fellowship during the live AGM and interactive Q&A session. To attend, you need to register in advance by emailing Raymond Perrier at [email protected] or call 076 570 2497.