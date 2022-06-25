Designers show us the honey

Durban - The masks are off and preparations are on for South Africa’s biggest post-Covid coming out party, the Hollywoodbets Durban July in Greyville. With school holidays in full swing and all restrictions now lifted, visitors are expected to start flocking to Durban for the annual horse racing extravaganza next Saturday.

Marquees have been steadily springing up at the venue and excitement soared on Thursday when the official July gallops was held, with all the thoroughbred competitors on full display. Although the stakes are high with millions to be won, the horses will face stiff competition from the fashionistas dressed to this year’s theme of “Show Me The Honey”. Six of the country’s most decorated designers have been invited to showcase their creativity on the Celebration Stage.

Sandile ‘Duke’ Mngadi (bottom left) with his range designed for the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July Invited Designer Showcase presented by Durban Fashion Fair, with models Kwanele (BOSS), Sizwe (BOSS) and Gugu (Gio). Picture: Sean Laurenz Among them is Sandile “Duke” Mngadi from uMlazi, who says his presence means that he has grown as a brand and has something unique to offer. “This year we’re more likely to see black, gold, yellow, a bit of green and those pastel, earthy colours for fashionistas who are tuned into sustainable fashion,” says Mngadi. For the event he will be wearing his own brand, a Duke “Clothe Your Soul” suit.

Mngadi says it was hard to do proper outfit planning for the event with celebrities because of lockdown restrictions, but he will be dressing several private clients. “To come up with a design can literally take you a second, but as you work on it, the concept gradually grows and comes alive. You decide when to stop, because it’s an endless process”. He finds breathing life into his ideas rewarding.

“Ninety nine percent of my clients (also) trust my fabric selection. It always works well if I get the material, because I know which one is best suited for the design, functionality and the client’s comfort”, adds Mngadi. Apart from the chance to show off his talent it is also an opportunity to let his hair down. “It’s one of those events where we work less and have more fun, which is rare for designers.”

Zame Mathe (second right) with her range designed for the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July Invited Designer Showcase presented by Durban Fashion Fair, with models Phume M (Models Int), Mouche (EMM), and Ruchelle (EMM). Picture: Sean Laurenz The other invited designers who will join Mngadi are Leigh Schubert, Zama Mathe, Kathrin Kidger, Karen Monk-Klijnstra and Lara Klawikowski. Meanwhile, huge prizes are up for grabs for the most promising ten design finalists participating in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award competition. Vuyisile Nguzane is a finalist in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award competition. Vuyisile Nguzane, one of the finalists from Pietermaritzburg, is excited that the competitors were given carte blanche to design whatever they wanted.

She says while fashion design can be challenging, seeing the satisfaction on the face of her clients made it worthwhile. “Sometimes you can just come up with designs instantly, sometimes it takes weeks. Every idea seemed weak because I didn't know what other students were thinking. Eventually things fell into place”, says Nguzane. Her money is on seeing plenty of floral dresses, honeycomb themed outfits, beekeeper costumes and the colours mustard/yellow, black and gold. Anything related to bees and honey.

Nguzane says design icon David Tlale and Makhosi Ntshangase, the name behind the Sistas Felas label, are her inspiration. The Hollywood Foundation has also set aside R250 000 for the nine designers chosen to showcase their Fashion Fair Rising Stars Collection. These designers were selected for the Hollywoodbets Enterprise Social Development programme and will be assisted with their business development needs.