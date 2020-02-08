DHS, Glenwood High cut sporting ties over rugby poaching claims









Two of Durban's premier sporting schools will not play each other at any sports this year after Durban High School cancelled all sporting event with its main rival, Glenwood High School over allegations of player and coaching poaching. File Picture: Tracey van den Aardweg Durban - Durban High School and Glenwood High School, which are feuding over the alleged poaching of rugby players, remained in their impasse in spite of behind-the-scenes talks in search of a solution. The two boys-only institutions have until April to restore their sports relations if they are to clash on the rugby field at an event that is always a highlight of the schools’ sports calendar. At the heart of the matter is DHS’s claim that Glenwood has acted in breach of two agreements, which Glenwood principal Andri Barnes has denied. One involves an alleged breach of a “headmaster’s agreement” preventing the schools from poaching pupils once they are enrolled. “The three pupils involved had already enrolled and attended DHS before their sudden decision to move into the Glenwood boarding establishment,” said DHS spokesperson, Steven la Marque.

“This is in direct conflict with what is termed the ‘Headmasters Agreement’ that no learners would be ‘poached’ from any other school once that learner has commenced at the school. In addition, the agreement states that if there are sufficient reasons to change schools, the learners cannot be given any form of bursary or scholarship.

“As far as we understand, at least the pupils’ accommodation costs have been subsidised.”

However, Glenwood’s Barnes denied the school was providing the learners with subsidised accommodation.

A second point of contention between the schools is over an agreement between Glenwood and DHS not to poach another three boys, from disadvantaged backgrounds, whom DHS had sponsored to attend Glenwood Preparatory School before crossing “the highway” to attend DHS.

“They would otherwise have had no means of attending a school that could grow their talent and therefore they were offered scholarships to attend Glenwood Prep in 2018 and 2019, and to attend DHS from 2020,” said La Marque.

“The personal circumstances of the boys were such that the DHS Foundation agreed to fund their tuition and accommodation costs.

“This was done in an effort to give the boys an opportunity they would not otherwise have had and as a means of easing their transition to DHS. Contracts were put in place with the respective parents and the foundation.

“In 2019, we were aware that Glenwood High School had made approaches to the boys, but after discussions between the two schools, DHS was satisfied that Glenwood had agreed that they would stop any attempts to lure the pupils away from DHS. Only when the boys did not attend orientation was DHS notified that they had opted to attend Glenwood for their Grade Eight year.”

Barnes’ response was: “We have always responded in writing by saying there is no policy in place for primary school boys.”

She said poaching was a common practice among schools in South Africa.

“A memorandum of understanding has been put in place by the state boys’ schools outlining the protocols to be followed in the case of boys wishing to change schools for whatever reason. There is no policy with regards to recruitment of primary school boys.”

She also said Glenwood had only five Grade Eight boys that were recruited by DHS while in primary school, while DHS claimed it was six.

Barnes added that there would always be light at the end of the tunnel if dialogue took place.

In her communication, posted on Facebook, to the Glenwood High School community, she wrote: “The rugby fixture between Glenwood High School and DHS goes back to 1925. We are therefore very disappointed with the decision of DHS to sever ties and cancel all sporting and cultural fixtures between the two schools.

“It is unfortunate that a resolution could not be reached, as was the case in 2013 when a similar issue arose between the two schools. Glenwood abides by the protocols established by the state boys’ high schools with regard to admissions, pupil transfers and teacher recruitment.”

A letter posted on DHS’s website by governing body chairperson, Paul Spooner, read: “The DHS management team is of the opinion that the relationship and trust between the two schools has deteriorated to such an extent that holding sporting fixtures is no longer in the best interest of the two institutions, or beneficial to current and future learners of DHS.”

In 2017, DHS’s current headmaster Tony Pinheiro took up his position at DHS having been acting headmaster at Glenwood.