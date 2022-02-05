DIY app to catch disease early

Durban - Another tool to help in the fight against breast and cervical cancers was launched in Durban this week. Campaigning for Cancer, a patient organisation that focuses on advocacy and access to treatment for cancer patients, has developed the free My Cancer Guide app to assist women in self-screening for breast and cervical cancers.

Campaigning for Cancer CEO Lauren Pretorius said the app aims to provide people with access to the necessary tools to help them to easily manage their health. “We chose a web-based app solution because 20 to 22 million people in South Africa use a smartphone; that’s one-third of the country’s population,” said Pretorius. She said the My Cancer Guide app was not only for those who had been diagnosed, but for everyone.

“We are negotiating to have the app zero rated, meaning there will be no data usage so that people will have access to the data at no cost. “So far we have received good reports. Patients have told us that this app will make people’s lives easier because often people do not know how to self examine. “The features of the app are a culmination of 10 years of listening to women, patients and health promoters about what they find challenging in encouraging women to do their monthly self-examination and symptom checks,” said Pretorius.

She said the most important feature of the My Cancer Guide app is that every completed self-examination is consolidated into a report which can be downloaded and shared with a doctor or clinic nurse, because being diagnosed very early will save a life. She added that Campaigning for Cancer launched the app, sponsored by Pfizer South Africa, to commemorate SA’s contribution to World Cancer Day (today) activities. “World Cancer Day is the one initiative under which the entire world can unite in the fight against the global cancer epidemic.

“World Cancer Day, which takes place annually on February 4, aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer and pressing governments and individuals across the world to act against it. “According to the most recent National Cancer Registry, about 9 642 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in South Africa in 2017. “The registry also reveals that cervical cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in all South African women, but in coming months we will be adding self-examination options for a range of cancer types.”

Pfizer South Africa medical director Dr Bha Dungane-Tlakula said the company was proud to sponsor My Cancer Guide. "Campaigning for Cancer aligns with our objective to address the burden of disease, supporting the value of patient outcomes through early detection and diagnosis,” said Dungane-Tlakula. The app helps you do your monthly check ups correctly; allows you to do the checks in private; is easily accessible; is available in several languages; and stores your information safely.