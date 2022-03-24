Does one of these cuties tug at your heartstrings? Orphaned dogs plead for a forever home

Abandoned dogs have been arriving in large numbers at the Durban & Coast SPCA and the organisation is desperately appealing to Good Samaritans to give them a forever home.
Among them is Rocky, a curious boy with an alert and happy nature, also Zena, who is a gentle giant with the sweetest and most lovable nature.
Zena loves to show affection and cuddle time is her favourite part of the day.
Animals up for adoption are correct at the time of posting online and may or may not still be available.
For more information on the adoption process, please call 031 579 6525/6 and quote the reference number provided for each dog.