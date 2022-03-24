Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 24, 2022

Does one of these cuties tug at your heartstrings? Orphaned dogs plead for a forever home

Rocky, a 2-year-old corgi cross, patiently waiting to be adopted from the Durban & Coast SPCA. Ref: 101846

Rocky, a 2-year-old corgi cross, patiently waiting to be adopted from the Durban & Coast SPCA. Ref: 101846

Published 33m ago

Abandoned dogs have been arriving in large numbers at the Durban & Coast SPCA and the organisation is desperately appealing to Good Samaritans to give them a forever home.

Among them is Rocky, a curious boy with an alert and happy nature, also Zena, who is a gentle giant with the sweetest and most lovable nature.

Zena loves to show affection and cuddle time is her favourite part of the day.

Coco, a 1-year-old German shepherd, a lovable girl with the sweetest and most lovable nature. Ref 101412
Zena, a 3-year-old boerboel. Ref: 99852
Lassi, a 4-year-old German shepherd cross chow, is a happy girl with an affectionate nature. Ref: 98998
Lion is a confident boy with a lovable nature. He is a 2-year-old St Bernard cross. Ref: 99475
Sky is a lovable girl with a happy spirit. She is a 9-month-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 99389
Tinkerbell is a lovable little girl with a sweet and calm nature. She is a 1-year-old Labrador cross. Ref: 100195
Buddy is an adorable little pooch with a happy and lovable nature. He is a 2-yearold Pekinese cross. Ref: 101425
Skyler is a beautiful young lady and is an 8-month-old husky cross. Ref: 101425
Thomas is a happy boy and loves to entertain his people with his doggy antics. He is a 1-year-old ridgeback cross. Ref: 101121
Tessa is sweet and has a calm and loving nature. She is a 1-year-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 98598
Ciara is an energetic girl and loves to play. She is a 2-year-old Staffie cross. Ref: 99527
Milo is a real little sweetie pie. He is a 4-year-old beagle cross. Ref: 97993
Cody is a Jack Russell who is a free spirit and loves to spend hours speeding around the garden. Ref: 101047
Tinky is very playful. He is a 2-year-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 100993
Claire is a curious girl and loves to explore her surroundings. She is a 2-year-old terrier cross. Ref: 97656
Hugo is a handsome boy with a curious nature. He is well behaved and loves attention. He is a 4-year-old German shepherd. Ref: 98487
Mia is an excitable young girl and loves to be around people. She is a 2-year-old Labrador cross. Ref: 101161
Bolt is a happy and confident boy and just adores attention. He is a 1-year-old cross-breed. Ref: 99330
Fudge is a sweet boy who just loves to cuddle and have his chest or belly tickled. He is a 4-year-old cross-breed. Ref: 101424
Tammy is a sweet young lady who just loves to show affection. She is a 1-year-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 99677
Rex is a loving boy with a chilled and well-behaved nature. He is a 7-month-old German shepherd cross. Ref: 101081. Picture: supplied

Animals up for adoption are correct at the time of posting online and may or may not still be available.

For more information on the adoption process, please call 031 579 6525/6 and quote the reference number provided for each dog.

