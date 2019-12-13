Dog sniffs out Westville robber hiding in wardrobe









Durban - Police responding to an armed home invasion in Westville this week found one hapless robber hiding inside a wardrobe. Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that on Wednesday December 11 at 1pm a domestic worker was accosted by four suspects armed with a firearm at a house in Rockdale Avenue in Westville. "The men grabbed the victim by her neck and pushed her along the passage, while they proceeded to ransack the house," he said. "Westville police officers together with the K9 Unit responded to the report of a house robbery in progress. As the suspects were busy ransacking the house they spotted the police vehicle arriving. The men immediately fled the scene in different directions and nothing was taken from the house. "The team then interviewed the victim who informed them of what transpired," Naicker said.

The K9 Unit searched the house. "The dog sniffed out a 22-year-old suspect hiding inside a wardrobe in one of the rooms at the home. He was taken to hospital for medical attention where he remains under police guard," Naicker said.

He will appear in court after he is discharged from hospital.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the quick response by police officers. “We are appealing to communities to always remain vigilant when at their homes and to contact police immediately when they see anything out of the ordinary. We have rapid response teams deployed strategically to respond speedily to crimes in progress. Communities must jealously guard their territories and account for criminal incidents occurring in the areas they are guardians of and I am pleased hear that the community has done so in this case by alerting police through their establish communication channels,” he said.