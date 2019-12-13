Durban - Police responding to an armed home invasion in Westville this week found one hapless robber hiding inside a wardrobe.
Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that on Wednesday December 11 at 1pm a domestic worker was accosted by four suspects armed with a firearm at a house in Rockdale Avenue in Westville.
"The men grabbed the victim by her neck and pushed her along the passage, while they proceeded to ransack the house," he said.
"Westville police officers together with the K9 Unit responded to the report of a house robbery in progress. As the suspects were busy ransacking the house they spotted the police vehicle arriving. The men immediately fled the scene in different directions and nothing was taken from the house.
"The team then interviewed the victim who informed them of what transpired," Naicker said.