Don’t forget our oceans

Dr Judy Mann, the founder of Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day and the executive of strategic projects at the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, is committed to highlighting the value of MPAs and their contribution to ocean health.

Starting in South Africa in 2021, MPA Day has become a globally celebrated event that educates the public about the value of MPAs, as well as the benefits of the marine biodiversity they are designed to protect.

“I am passionate about raising awareness and building support for MPAs, so I design communication campaigns and exhibits, facilitate workshops and, since 2021, I have co-ordinated MPA Day on August 1 every year. MPA Day has been one of the most exciting and fulfilling campaigns that I have been involved in – because of the passion and hard work of our tiny team.

“I would love everyone to appreciate the value of the ocean and to act as though their lives depended on the ocean – because they do. It would be great to see a complete shift in society’s values from consumerism to a gentler, kinder world in which we value each other and nature.”