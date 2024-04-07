Drift into adrenalin

As a qualifying event for the World Drifting Championship in Oman later this year, the event will feature a stellar line-up of Motul athletes, among them two-time winner and current champion Jim McFarlane from XS Promotions.

Durban — Motorsport fans can look forward to a day of screeching, smoking tyres as SA’s top drifters gather in Durban for the Red Bull Car Park Drift.

McFarlane’s skill at sliding his car, and the flow and style he brought to last year’s event, saw him crowned South African National Champion. It’s a feat he aims to repeat this year, but he’ll face stiff competition from Andre Leibbrandt and Mikey Skelton (both from Skellywags Drift), Chris Long, aka Some Drift Guy, and Eric “The Viking” Van Eyssen.

The event takes place at Durban’s Suncoast Casino on Saturday, April 13. Fans will be able to watch extreme sliding and control and see top drifters tackle the challenging course, and enthusiasts can get even closer to the action by experiencing two Motul-hosted simulations.

Fans can take part in either an authentic drift experience simulation or a hot lap race around the track, with a live scoreboard. The Motul athletes will be challenging their followers on social media to beat their sims scores, making this the perfect opportunity for aspiring drift drivers to see if they’ve got what it takes to compete at the highest level.