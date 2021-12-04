Drive through a festive wonderland of lights

LIGHT TIME CAPSULE With a kilometre of lights and a Christmas tree standing almost 10m tall, Candy Cane Lane on the rooftop of The Pavilion Shopping Centre brings a fresh twist to the yesteryear memories of driving down West Street to see the Christmas lights.

The innovative installation is the work of Durban’s “king of lighting” Nevon Singh from Magic Lighting, who has partnered with the shopping mall to create a drive-through experience filled with wonder and fun ‒ and also for those who are not able to walk or who are vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic. Singh said: “Many Durbanites have fond memories of viewing holiday lights from their cars, driving through the main streets of Durban. We’ve designed Candy Cane Lane to evoke those same feelings of awe and wonder. “It’s an immersive drive-through lighting experience that’s been designed to transport visitors into a festive wonderland of lights, festive characters and selfie opportunities, all in the comfort of your own vehicle.”

The Pavilion marketing manager Julie-Anne Zuma said: “This is a first for Durban and we’re thrilled we could bring this event to local audiences this year. “Similar events around the country have sold out soon after bookings opened and we’re expecting a similar reaction. We encourage early booking to avoid disappointment,” said Zuma. The Candy Cane Holiday Light Drive-Through Experience runs from December 8 to January 2 between 6.30pm and 9.30pm and is only closed on Christmas Day.

The drive-through is fully contactless to ensure safety and comfort, including time slots to prevent overcrowding or traffic jams. Tickets cost R199 per vehicle and are available on www.howler.co.za/candycane2021 Four- to 12-seater passenger vehicles are allowed, but no commercial minibuses or taxis, buses or motorcycles. Guests are not allowed to sit in an open bakkie for safety reasons and all SA road safety rules apply. Candy Cane Lane is a drive-through experience and no parking is provided, although you can park outside the event space should you want to visit the Pavilion after seeing the lights.