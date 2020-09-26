Durban actor scoops prized scholarship

Durban - William Young thrilled all as Sir Danvers Carew in Kearsney College’s production of Jekyll and Hyde – now the talented 18-year-old has earned a four-year scholarship to one of the country’s most respected theatre colleges.

Delia Sainsbury, founder of the Waterfront Theatre School in Cape Town, said Young was the ideal individual to embrace and develop from their “triple threat” of song, dance and acting.

His love of performing, particularly theatre, started from an early age, watching KickstArt’s pantomimes with family and wanting desperately to be on stage instead of in the audience. He performed on world stages with Kearsney’s choir.

“I’ve gone through a ‘cultural journey’ starting with piano, then violin, to acting and finally singing. I’ve found my strengths and weaknesses in performing, as well as a realisation of the depth of my love and passion for culture,” he says.

Diplomas from the multi-faceted R400 000 course are endorsed by the acclaimed Trinity College and Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing in London, opening doors to global stages.