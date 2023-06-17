One of these cyber wizards, Zakiyyah Gangat, 16, a Grade 12 pupil at Northlands Girls’ High School, has been invited to compete against the country’s best cyber geniuses in an olympiad next month.

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) Computer Applications Technology Olympiad is set to take place in Stellenbosch from July 1 to 4. Zakiyyah said she was filled with joy when she learned she had been selected for the third round. She said she couldn’t stop smiling and that this was a result of her passion for computers.

“Ever since I was young, I have loved working with computers. I have always found it fun and stress-relieving, so choosing Computer Applications Technology (CAT) was the obvious choice for me, and I could not be more pleased. I felt honoured to have been invited. I could hardly believe it and felt extremely proud of myself for this achievement,” Zakiyyah said.

To prepare, she said she would answer practice questions, which the IITPSA would send before the final event.